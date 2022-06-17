Dubai: Today’s weather will be hot and dusty across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a decrease in temperatures especially over the coasts.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 39 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.4°C in Sweihan, Al Ain at 2.15pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
Expect light to moderate winds, and fresh at times Westward especially over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust during daytime.
Winds in the direction from Westerly to Northwesterly will be at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough Westward during daytime becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.