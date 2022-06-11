Abu Dhabi: Residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi emirate can now submit their best photographs of the emirate for the second edition of the ‘Abu Dhabi Through Your Eyes’ competition.

The contest, which will run until the end of June, will curate images for the Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s official social media accounts, and the winning images will introduce the creativity and skills of their photographers to the wider community.

Limited to UAE residents

In a social media alert, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the contest is designed to engage all photography enthusiasts, while “highlighting the aesthetic aspects and urban renaissance happening in Abu Dhabi”. Participating photographers must be UAE residents, the municipality said.

Winning images will also be displayed at Abu Dhabi Corniche, and there will be in-kind prizes for eight winners.

In order to participate, the applicant should send the captures photographs, along with their full name and number, to talents@adm.gov.ae.

Competition rules

• The photo to be used in the competition should be captures by the participant himself/herself.

• The participant cannot borrow or share a photo captured by someone else.

• The photo has to be taken with a professional camera.

• The photo should not be less than 3 megabytes, and should be saved in jpeg.

• The photos must be saves in RGB colour model.

• Composite photos, or photos with added elements like the time and date of the photo and the signature of the photographer, will be ignored.

• The photo should be of high quality, and it should not be less than 2600 dpi (2400x300) in resolution.

• Public taste, customs and traditions should be considered in the photo’s details and it should not contain any political or sectarian symbols or expressions.

• The prize’s administrative committee will have the absolute discretion to use the photo in any subjects or projects.

• The place and location of the photo has to be mentioned.

• The competition is limited to residents of the UAE.

• Only one photo is needed to participate.

• The photo should not have been used or submitted in other competitions, and the competition’s administrative committee has the right to either reject the photo or withdraw the prize if such acts are proven.