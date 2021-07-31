Dubai: Residents of some parts of Sharjah experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday evening with cloud formation across the eastern region of the UAE.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of heavy showers in Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan and Kalba areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in the eastern part of the UAE and yellow and orange alerts were issued due to convective cloud formation.
Earlier today, it rained in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Dusty and hazy conditions are also prevalent across the UAE with winds blowing throughout the day.
Similar weather conditions are expected through the week.