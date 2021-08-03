UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 33 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 49.4 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.00 UAE local time
The weather bureau reports low clouds will appear over Eastern coastal areas by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation over mountains Eastward by afternoon. We will experience humid weather by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a chance fog and mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.