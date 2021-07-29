Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty skies with temperatures going up to 49 °C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards – in Fujairah. Cloud formation is expected to especially increase in the afternoon.
Hazy conditions are also expected across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 46 °C ‐ 49 °C.
Dubai is currently at 35 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.
Similar weather conditions are expected over the weekend, with a slight decrease in temperatures on Friday.