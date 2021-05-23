Dubai: It’s going to be a hot and humid start to the week for UAE residents with temperatures hitting high 40s. The relative humidity also caused dense fog formation in some parts of the country on Sunday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and Al Ain.
Residents of Al Dhafra area woke up to foggy conditions this morning, as NCM issued an alert warning drivers of mist formation at the roads.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 88 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to be at its highest at night and on Monday morning with a chance of fog formation.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.