Winds are expected to blow dust and sand, the NCM warned

Dubai skyline Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Be careful if you are hitting the roads in Abu Dhabi today, as a yellow fog alert, warning motorists of poor visibility, has been issued in some parts of the emirate.

“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most areas of the country until 8:00am,” said the National Centre of Meteorology in today’s weather forecast.

But, in general, UAE residents can expect another hot day with mostly sunny skies across the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies in general will be sunny and hazy at times.

Low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast of the country.

A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40km/hr.”

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 46.1°C in Hatta (Dubai) at 3.00pm.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42-46°C in the internal areas the lowest temperature is expected to be 25-29°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas and 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas.