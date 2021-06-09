The humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected on Thursday

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE weather bureau has issued an alert as some residents woke up to foggy conditions this morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over the east coast in Fujairah in the morning.

There is a chance of the clouds become convective by the afternoon in these areas.

Some residents experienced foggy conditions this morning in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. The NCM issued a yellow alert due to the mist formation, so be careful if you are hitting the road.

It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 62 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning.

The humidity is expected to cause fog and mist formation again during those hours in coastal and internal areas such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 31 °C with mostly sunny skies.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.