Dubai: Here's some good news on the first day of the week - temperatures across the country will see a significant drop today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Expect convective clouds with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas Eastward and Southward. There will be significant drop in temperatures. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly as the roads will be slippery and visibility will be poor due to rain.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 42 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 34 to 37°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 45.9°C in Tawiyeh in Fujairah at 2.15pm.
We can expect moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, and fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 35 reaching 60 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough by afternoon in Oman Sea.