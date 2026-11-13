Emergency plans include rescue teams, backup generators and alternative roads.
Dubai: Six government entities have confirmed their readiness for Dubai's rainy season, with emergency plans covering flash floods, road closures, power outages and rescue operations, particularly in the mountainous Hatta region.
Authorities have conducted emergency drills, tested worst-case scenarios and strengthened coordination between government departments to prepare for severe weather.
The measures were outlined during a community meeting titled “Hatta Safe and Prepared”, organised by the Dubai Resilience Centre to discuss flood risks, emergency response plans and concerns raised by residents.
Hatta has received particular attention because of its mountainous terrain, valleys and growing popularity among tourists, hikers and cyclists, which present additional challenges during heavy rainfall, according to Emarat Al Youm.
Major General Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, chief executive of the Dubai Resilience Centre, said government agencies had conducted joint exercises to assess the readiness of public and private organisations and address weaknesses identified during previous storms.
He pointed to Dubai's response to the severe rainfall in April 2024, saying the emirate had fully recovered in less than 72 hours, which he attributed to emergency preparedness and resilient infrastructure.
Bourguiba explained that authorities were continuously monitoring weather developments and would increase their readiness, issue public warnings and take precautionary measures if forecasts indicated a potentially severe weather event.
Addressing the possible impact of El Niño, he noted that the climate phenomenon could influence global temperatures and rainfall patterns but that no direct impact on the UAE was currently anticipated.
He also indicated that there were no signs of an approaching weather system comparable in severity to the April 2024 storm.
Rescue teams positioned near flood-prone areas
Dubai Police have identified locations where emergency vehicles and rescue teams can be stationed during severe weather to ensure a faster response to flooding and accidents.
Colonel Sheikh Dr Majid Abdullah Al Mualla, head of the Exercises Section at Dubai Police, explained that a tabletop emergency exercise conducted about a month ago had identified potential challenges in Hatta, including overflowing valleys and traffic congestion.
The findings were used to improve emergency response arrangements and identify locations for rescue vehicles in coordination with other agencies.
Police also urged motorists and visitors to stay away from valleys, flowing water and areas where rainwater accumulates, warning against approaching such locations to watch the rainfall.
Dubai Civil Defence has prepared specialist vehicles and rescue equipment capable of reaching remote mountainous areas, steep slopes and difficult terrain.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Mohammed Saif, director of Hatta Fire Station, confirmed that the station was equipped to respond to emergencies in Hatta and surrounding areas.
Alternative roads and emergency buses
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has developed contingency arrangements to maintain road safety and transport services during heavy rainfall.
These include temporary traffic diversions and alternative routes when roads become unsafe or inaccessible because of flooding.
The authority has also coordinated with other agencies to arrange public buses for transporting people affected by severe weather when necessary.
Dubai Municipality, meanwhile, is reviewing locations where rainwater accumulated during previous storms and examining infrastructure improvements to reduce future flooding.
Officials explained that Hatta's natural valleys help channel rainwater but also require drainage and flood-management solutions suited to the area's geography.
Backup power and water supplies
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has prepared contingency plans to maintain essential services in Hatta if severe weather disrupts electricity or water networks.
The measures include alternative supply arrangements, emergency response teams and mobile electricity generators.
Abdullah Rashid Sharar, director of Enterprise Risk and Resilience at Dewa, explained that mobile generators could be deployed to affected areas, potentially restoring electricity in less than an hour.
Dubai's ambulance services have also confirmed their readiness to respond to medical emergencies, accidents and injuries in mountainous areas using specialised vehicles and equipment.
Residents were advised not to attempt rescues without the necessary experience and to provide emergency services with accurate location information when reporting an incident.
Residents call for stronger flood protection
During the meeting, Hatta residents raised concerns about flooding, electricity interruptions, weak mobile phone coverage and limited road access during severe weather.
Among their proposals were a bridge near Jima Dam to improve safety during flooding and an additional entrance to Hatta to provide access when existing roads become impassable.
RTA representatives confirmed that the suggestions would be examined alongside planned development projects.
Residents also called for improvements to electricity supplies to farms and remote areas and stronger telecommunications networks to ensure they could contact emergency services during storms.
Bourguiba identified telecommunications as a priority, explaining that efforts were under way to establish alternative network connections so that a failure affecting one line would not cut off communications across Hatta.
Other proposals included redirecting rainwater away from school buildings and involving experienced mountain hikers and outdoor enthusiasts in volunteer rescue teams.
Bourguiba confirmed that a government-approved specialist volunteering initiative was being developed, allowing qualified residents to register and undergo training for defined emergency-response roles.
Authorities also warned that hiking, cycling and other outdoor activities could be suspended during heavy rainfall to protect residents and visitors.