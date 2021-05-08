Going outdoors? Always bring an umbrella as it might rain in some parts of the UAE.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy in general, low clouds will appear by morning over the East coast with a chance of some rainy convective clouds Eastward by afternoon, with another increase in temperatures. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 10 - 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
It’s a good time for sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36 and 40 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.