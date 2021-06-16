Dubai: It’s going to be a dusty day for UAE residents, especially those living in Abu Dhabi, with a slight decrease in temperatures and rough seas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in the eastern region like Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially westwards like in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to decrease.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 51 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Thursday morning over some northern areas, like Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, with a probability of mist formation.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be rough in the afternoon, so be careful if you are planning activities at the beach.