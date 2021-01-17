UAE residents can expect foggy conditions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times and temperatures tend to increase. The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. There is fog over Al Haiyir to Sweihan Road and Al Aamerah Road in Al Ain. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility conditions on the roads.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 24 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 26 °C. And, the lowest will be between 7 and 12 °C.