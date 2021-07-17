Dubai: Dubai residents are experiencing dusty conditions and strong winds after a day of rain and cloudy skies.
Earlier, social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ajman.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah and internal Sharjah.
Residents are also experiencing a decrease in temperatures across the Emirates.
Rainy conditions are also expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, gradually decreasing.
The maximum temperature is expected to be around 43°C, with some parts of the UAE, like Abu Dhabi, being the warmest.
The humidity is expected to remain high, especially in coastal areas. Cloudy conditions are accompanied by hazy skies and blowing dust due to strong winds, especially in exposed areas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
If you are planning a trip to the beach over the coming days, be careful as the waters in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough till Sunday.