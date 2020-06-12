Dubai: If you’re planning an outdoor activity this weekend, your Friday is looking cloudy and dusty.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), residents can expect overcast skies by afternoon.
The relative humidity is expected to increase tonight and early morning on Saturday. Sultry conditions are predicted this weekend. Humidity is expected to be between 60 to 80 percent in the internal parts of the country.
High levels of humidity could lead to the formation of fog and mist over some coastal areas. If you experience foggy conditions while driving, we advise residents to take precautions and drive slowly to avoid accidents.
Temperatures across the UAE will be between 42°C to 47°C. Your day is looking mostly sunny in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
Seas are expected to be moderate. Hot, dusty and humid weather is expected to continue on Saturday as well.
If you’re planning outdoor activities please check the weather forecast before venturing out and adhere to the coronavirus precautions issued by the authorities to keep safe.