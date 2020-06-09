The couple got engaged in Dubai few months back are expecting their first child.

Hardik Pandya set relationship goals with cute baby shower pictures with his fiance Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic. Check out the picture of the happy parents-to-be.

Natasa posted a picture of her baby shower on Instagram. In the image she looks ravishing in a moss green dress and poses with Pandya, who is dressed in an all-black outfit.

She captioned the image with a globe and heart emoji.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017). She even appeared in season eight of "Bigg Boss".

Natasa was also seen in the video of rapper Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

