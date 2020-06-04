1 of 10
The Coronavirus didn't stop these celebrities from staying away from work - here's how some of them managed to do it from home. Katrina Kaif’s Mumbai home office is cosy with wooden accents, quirky art, intriguing accessories and a comfortable lounger next to her work desk. No wonder she loves to spend hours here.
Image Credit: Insta/katrinakaif
Twinkle Khanna’s workstation is filled with art, books, plants and a pin board to pen down her cheeky thoughts. Mrs. Funnybones' work space also features a balcony which allows plenty of natural light in.
Image Credit: Insta/twinklerkhanna
Jacquline Fernandez regularly gives her Instagram followers a peek into her work life while at home. Her work area has adequate lighting making her work space open and welcoming, a place where she can focus and be creative.
Image Credit: Insta/jacquelinef143
Sushant Singh Rajput’s cosy reading room is a creative space where the actor spends most of his time working from home. A yellow study table and an array of books adorn the walls.
Image Credit: Stories in Motion
Ayan Mukerji is best known for his incredible storytelling. His work station at home is relaxing, with lush views from the expansive windows, that helps the genius director to think.
Image Credit: Insta/ayan_mukerji
Ryan Seacrest hosted shows like "American Idol'' and "Live With Kelly and Ryan" during the pandemic by broadcasting directly from his home.
Image Credit: Insta/ryanseacrest
Heidi Klum, pictured here in her bath towel, with a cluttered desk - but husband Tom Kaulitz's side is much cleaner!
Image Credit: Insta/heidiklum
Here we have Kate Perry... dressed up as a bottle of hand-sanitizer! The costume was for the "American Idol" and she wore it for the entire two-hour episode!
Image Credit: Insta/katyperry
Gayle King of "CBS This Morning" broadcasts from her home. The journalist says her quarantine routine still involves her waking up at 3:24 AM...
Image Credit: Insta/gayleking
Another celebrity trying to lighten the mood in the midst of all this self-isolation is Cindy Crawford. The supermodel shared a photo from her home office space saying, “Working from home on Instagram vs. working from home IRL.”
Image Credit: insta/cindycrawford