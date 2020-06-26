UAE weather: Planning outdoor activities this weekend? UAE residents can expect cloudy conditions on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), an increase in cloud cover could lead to rainfall over some parts of the country.
It can get slightly sultry in the evening as humidity levels will be between 65 to 85 per cent. This could lead to some mist and fog formation on early Saturday morning. If you’re venturing out in the evening keep this in mind.
Light to moderate will be blowing over internal parts of the country, at a speed of 18km/h to 30 km/h.
In general, temperatures will be between 42°C to 46°C.