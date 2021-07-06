UAE residents can expect another hot and hazy day with mostly sunny skies across the country. Also, the National Centre of Meteorology( NCM) has predicted that there is a chance of rainfall in the eastern parts of the country, especially Fujairah.
The weather, in general will be, “a rather hot day, with clear to partly cloudy skies and haze at times.”
According to the NCM, some low clouds appear by morning over the East coast, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country. Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM also warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 48.5°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra) at 1.30pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-47°C in the internal areas the lowest temperature is expected to be 25-30°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-46°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 65- 90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the internal areas it is expected to be 55-75 per cent and 40-55 per cent in the mountainous regions.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.