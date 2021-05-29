It’s a good time to go to the beach or park with family and friends this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and some clouds appear Eastward by afternoon. It is dusty over some areas during daytime.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi area. There is fog over Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Shawamekh, Abu Al Abyad Island, and Bu Humrah, and Al Sweihan, Al Ain. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.