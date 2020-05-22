Dust and sand are also expected to blow due to the wind

Image Credit:

Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies and humid conditions along the coast.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking clear to partly cloudy.

More clouds are expected to form in the eastern areas of the country, such as Fujairah, during the afternoon.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning on Saturday.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 30 °C with partly cloudy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air during the daytime. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.