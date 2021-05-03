Hail in Kalba, Sharjah Image Credit: NCM

Hail and heavy rain hit parts of Sharjah, including Kalba on Monday evening. The National Center of Meteorology shared videos on social media.

An NCM spokesperson told Gulf News that cloud seeding flights were dispatched after convective clouds associated with rainfall were monitored over eastern parts of the country, especially in and around Fujairah. According to the NCM: "Cloud seeding was done to enhance rainfall in the region."

The UAE is likely to receive rains over the next two days.

Strong winds and dust storms were reported in some parts of the UAE on Monday afternoon, including parts of Dubai and Sharjah. Motorist beware as wind, haze and dust are causing low visibility on roads across the UAE.

In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.

The NCM also said that "another increase in temperatures", is expected across the UAE today.

According to the NCM, the month of May is one of the months of the first transition period between winter and summer. "During this month the apparent movement of sun continue to move north of the equator where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere which lead to a gradual increase of air temperature over most parts of the country during this month," according to the NCM meteorologists.