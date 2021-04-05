Dubai: UAE residents can expect strong winds with dusty skies and rough conditions at sea today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy, getting hazy at times.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to mid 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Residents of the eastern part of the country such as the emirate of Fujairah woke up to foggy conditions. The NCM issued an alert for drivers as horizontal visibility deteriorated.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday, over some coastal, internal and especially eastern areas such as Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The rise in humidity is also expected to form fog and mist on Tuesday morning.
The relative humidity is currently at 64 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 55 km/h at times.
Moderate to strong winds are expected to blow over the sea, causing dust and sand to blow. Those who suffer from allergies, must take necessary precautions.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.