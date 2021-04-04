1 of 12
From Easter celebrations to amazing World Health Day deals... Here are 10 things to do this week in Dubai.
CELEBRATE EASTER SUNDAY: With plenty of fun events taking place these next few days in the UAE, there are so many family-friendly events to choose from. From outdoor celebrations to amazing meal deals and easter treats. Lots of Easter deals are on offer including a Mad Hatters BBQ at Studio One hotel, or Ski Dubai’s special Easter pass and so much more.
DUBAI FOOD FESTIVAL CONTINUES: DFF kicked off last week and is going strong with plenty of events, meal deals and so much more. This week the Foodie Experiences will properly be in full swing. These include exclusive experiences with celebrity chefs and local chefs hosting incredible chef's tables as well as master classes.
WORLD ART DUBAI 2021:Art Dubai may be over, but next up is World Art Dubai, the region’s most affordable art fair, is returning to the Dubai World Trade Centre for its seventh edition from 7 to 11 April. Collaborating with companies and schools, WAD will comprise an exciting calendar of competitions, workshops and activations targeting all age groups. The seventh edition of World Art Dubai 2021, will offer a platform and provide competition for artistic talents from all walks of life to showcase their skills to key local and international art scene players and enthusiasts.
SPEND A POOL DAY IN ABU DHABI: The newly launched Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has introduced a great pool day offer, available from 10am to 6pm daily. For Dh100 per person per pass during the week and 50 per cent off for kids aged 6-12 years, guests can have access to the hotel’s temperature-controlled pool and kid’s splash pad for the day and benefit from a 20 per cent discount on F&B and 10 per cent off on all spa retail. F&B outlets include the Capila Pool Bar and Grill offering a variety of dishes from the menu, including salads, flatbreads, healthy bowls, and charcoal-grilled anticuchos.
PINTXO MARTES AT LOLA TABERNA: Lola Taberna Espanola’s Pintxo Martes on Tuesday: Lola Taberna Española, Dubai’s newcomer promising authentic Spanish cuisine, introduces its newest offering, Pintxo Martes, or Pintxo Tuesday for those less familiar with the Spanish Lingo. Available every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm, for Dh99 per person, guests can enjoy as many Pintxos as they can for three hours. Pintxos are a staple in every Spanish Taberna and typically made with small slices of freshly baked bread accompanied by toppings, like stuffed peppers to anchovies, croquettes and many more.
COVE BEACH ABU DHABI YOGA SESSION: In celebration of World Health Day on Wednesday, April 7, Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is introducing a Yoga & Breakfast package. Guests visiting Cove Beach Abu Dhabi on that day can enjoy a morning yoga session by Seven Wellness, followed by a delicious breakfast and complimentary beach and pool access. The yoga class kicks off at 9.30am, which breakfast will be served at Dh150. All attendees will have free access to the beach and pool. This deal is priced at Dh150 per person.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL BURRITO DAY: Celebrating one of Mexico’s most delicious exports, Hotel Cartagena will keep the festivities all week, offering their ‘El Burrito’ menu from April 1 to 5. Tuck into a choice of chicken or beef burrito with two bottles of Estrella hops for Dh150 per person. Meaning “little donkey” so-called because of its shape the burrito is best eaten early evening when hot-footing to meet friends, making it the perfect pre-party snack.
WAREHOUSE421 ANNOUNCES IT’S SPRING 2021 PROGRAM: Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design centre dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, announces its Spring public program in April 2021. The Spring program opens with a new exhibition titled Total Landscaping. The program also includes a diverse selection of workshops, talks, and panel discussions, accessible to all online. Additionally, A new version of Jam'atna returns this Ramadan led by Nahla Tabbaa called Time, Synchrony, and The Divine. The series of four online Suhoor Happenings will explore the communal spirit of Ramadan in a multi-dimensional way.
CELEBRATE WORLD HEALTH DAY AT BLA BLA DUBAI: To celebrate World Health Day, Bla Bla is running a fitness class with breakfast and beach club access. In collaboration with YoFit, the popular JBR hotspot is offering guests a morning Yoga-Pilates session from 8.45am to 9.30am, along with breakfast on the terrace in restaurant Onda Nami and beach club access at Bla Bla all day. The cost is just Dh160 per person and the event is up to 25 people max. Breakfast includes a choice of dishes such as; Acai bowl, Avocado toast, pancakes, granola, with juice, tea or coffee. Once guests book their slot, their sun loungers will be set up in a prime spot for the day, so they can chill and unwind in a stunning location until 6pm.
SPA TREATMENTS FOR LESS AT RADISSON RED: Dreamworks spa will launch two new treatments rooms at the heart of Silicon Oasis this April with special offers as part of its opening month. Neighbourhood discounts include up to 50 per cent on signature treatments. Head to the 5th floor at Radisson RED for some well-deserved downtime before chilling at the rooftop pool.
FOODCATION DEAL AT ARMANI BURJ KHALIFA THIS DFF: Check in to the five-star Armani Hotel Dubai for a two-night stay in an Armani Classic Room for two people and be treated to a gourmet breakfast every morning. For lunch, savour a three-course set menu and take advantage of an exclusive Chef’s Table experience with the skilled chef Giovanni. Top it off at dinner with your pick of the diverse dining venues available and get a 10 per cent discount. This staycation is priced at Dh4620 for two people.
