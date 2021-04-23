It is a beautiful and clear day so it is time for family outing this weekend. Go outdoors, enjoy the beach or park and get exposed to sunlight, a good source of Vitamin D in the skin and to protect you from cold.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general, partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon and rather hot during daytime.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust over exposed areas, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 26 °C.