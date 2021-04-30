Going out? Always carry an umbrella as we have an inclement weather today and there are reports of light rain in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation over some Eastern and Northern areas during daytime.
The weather bureau has reported light rain over Jebel Ali in Dubai, Dibba in Fujairah, Kalba, Sharjah and Muzeera and Masfut in Ajman. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to slippery roads during rainy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 35 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 27 °C.