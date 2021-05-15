It's a good time to go to the beach or park with the family this weekend as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, may be convective over the mountains by afternoon. It is rather hot during daytime.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust over exposed areas, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.