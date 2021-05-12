UAE residents can enjoy a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy Eastward. Temperatures tend to increase.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. The weather bureau has reported foggy condition over Sweihan area, Al Ain. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.