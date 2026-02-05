National weather office forecasts fog risk overnight, and greater chances of rain
Dubai: The UAE will experience partly cloudy conditions, cooler temperatures along the coast and a chance of mist and fog formation overnight, as shifting pressure systems influence the country’s weather, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.
In its daily bulletin, the NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with high pressure from the west and a weak upper air flow, will shape weather conditions through Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly over coastal areas, with humid conditions developing at night and during the early morning hours in some internal regions, raising the likelihood of mist. Daytime conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover over eastern areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough at times before easing to moderate or slight. The Oman Sea will be slight to moderate
Looking ahead, the NCM said humidity will increase overnight on Friday and Saturday, with a continued chance of fog or mist, particularly in coastal areas. By Saturday night and Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase over coastal, northern and eastern regions, with a probability of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.
On Monday, weather conditions are forecast to be fair overall, but stronger north-westerly to south-westerly winds may cause blowing dust in some areas, while sea conditions could turn moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Authorities advised motorists to remain cautious during periods of reduced visibility and urged sea-goers to monitor official marine warnings as conditions change.
