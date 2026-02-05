GOLD/FOREX
UAE to see cooler nights, mist and chance of rain as winds get rougher

National weather office forecasts fog risk overnight, and greater chances of rain

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai skyline
Dubai: The UAE will experience partly cloudy conditions, cooler temperatures along the coast and a chance of mist and fog formation overnight, as shifting pressure systems influence the country’s weather, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Thursday.

In its daily bulletin, the NCM said an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with high pressure from the west and a weak upper air flow, will shape weather conditions through Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly over coastal areas, with humid conditions developing at night and during the early morning hours in some internal regions, raising the likelihood of mist. Daytime conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with occasional cloud cover over eastern areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching up to 40 km/h, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough at times before easing to moderate or slight. The Oman Sea will be slight to moderate

Looking ahead, the NCM said humidity will increase overnight on Friday and Saturday, with a continued chance of fog or mist, particularly in coastal areas. By Saturday night and Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase over coastal, northern and eastern regions, with a probability of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.

On Monday, weather conditions are forecast to be fair overall, but stronger north-westerly to south-westerly winds may cause blowing dust in some areas, while sea conditions could turn moderate to rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Authorities advised motorists to remain cautious during periods of reduced visibility and urged sea-goers to monitor official marine warnings as conditions change.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
