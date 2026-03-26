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UAE to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough seas tomorrow

The centre noted that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly

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UAE to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough seas tomorrow
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with some convective clouds, accompanied by heavy rainfall over most areas of the country at intervals, and a drop in temperatures.

In a statement, the centre noted that winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at 15 to 30, reaching up to 60 km/h. The sea in the Arabian Gulf will be rough, especially with clouds.

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The second high tide will occur at 08:05, and the first low tide at 15:02. In the Sea of Oman, the waves will also be rough, especially with clouds, with the first high tide at 18:26, the second high tide at 05:10, the first low tide at 10:55, and the second low tide at 23:56.

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