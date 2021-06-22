UAE residents can expect sunny and hot weather today. There is also a chance of rainfall along the eastern coast, towards afternoon. Always bring your umbrella to protect you from the sun and as it might rain in the afternoon.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy in general and hot during daytime. The weather bureau reported low clouds to appear by morning over the East coast, with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward and Southward may be associated with rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 49 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 48.7 °C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14.15 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.