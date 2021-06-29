UAE residents can expect sunny and hot weather today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times during daytime with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 46.6 °C in Bada Dafas and Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah area) at 14.30 and 15.30 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.