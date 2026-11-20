Humid conditions could bring fog and mist to coastal and inland areas over the weekend
Dubai: Rain is expected in parts of the UAE on Friday and Monday, while humid conditions could bring fog and mist to coastal and inland areas over the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
On Friday, November 20, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected to continue, with a possibility of rainfall in some northern and coastal areas.
Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, potentially causing mist to develop in some coastal and inland areas.
Northwesterly to southwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, occasionally reaching 40 km/h. Seas in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in northern waters.
Saturday, November 21, is expected to bring generally fair to partly cloudy weather, although skies may become cloudy at times in northern areas.
Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Sunday morning, with mist possible across some coastal and inland locations.
Winds will reach 40 km/h at times, while the Arabian Gulf will see moderate seas, becoming rough occasionally in northern waters.
On Sunday, November 22, conditions are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with humidity increasing during the night and into Monday morning.
Fog or mist could form in some coastal and inland areas, potentially reducing visibility during the early morning.
Northwesterly winds will gradually shift southeasterly, reaching speeds of 35 km/h at times. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Rain could return on Monday, November 23, particularly in some eastern and northern parts of the country, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions forecast.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, bringing a further possibility of fog or mist in some western areas on Tuesday morning.
Northeasterly to southeasterly winds will reach 35 km/h at times, while seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.