Dubai: UAE residents of some parts of the country can expect cloudy skies and heavy rains on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times over some eastern and western areas, such as Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
According to the NCM, there is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming.
It’s expected to be hot during the day and temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 33 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get strong as cloud activity progresses. The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
If you are planning a trip to the beach be careful as conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be slightly rough due to the winds.