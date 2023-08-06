Sharjah: All parks in Sharjah city will be temporarily closed due to "unstable weather" conditions, the municipality announced on Saturday.
"Parks will be open again to the public after the end of unstable weather," the authority said in an advisory on social media.
The decision to close the parks was taken after sandstorms and heavy rain hit Sharjah on Saturday.
On Saturday, the municipality activated its rain emergency plan to deal with the unstable weather and the current rainy conditions.
The municipality also called on the public to abide by the rules and instructions issued by the competent authorities, so as to maintain safety of all.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police warned residents to take caution while driving. Residents were also asked to stay away from canyons and flooded areas.
Moderate to heavy rain along with strong winds were reported on Emirates Road, Dubai’s Al Marmoom area, Deira, Al Qudra, and Al Barari. Showers were also reported in Sharjah and Al Ain’s Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb region.