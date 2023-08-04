Al Ain: Heavy rain and hailstorms struck Al Hayer, north of Al Ain city on Friday, leading to fallen trees and disrupted traffic. Police patrols were promptly deployed to regulate the traffic and minimize inconveniences.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had predicted fair to partly cloudy weather for the day but also warned of the possibility of convective cloud formation that could bring rainfall east and northward in the afternoon. The warning proved accurate, as unexpected hail accompanied the heavy rain, particularly in Al Hayer.
Rain also touched down in other parts of Al Ain, including Al Foah, Al Bidaa, and Al Sarooj, further contributing to the weather phenomenon.
The NCM's forecast indicates that the UAE could expect similar weather patterns in the coming days.
Weather update
Saturday through Tuesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over the eastern coast in the mornings and chances of convective cloud formation by afternoon east and southward. The weather will remain humid by night, and mornings may see the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds are expected, freshening at times to cause blowing dust during the daytime, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25, reaching 40 Km/hr. Both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will remain calm.
Residents and motorists are urged to remain vigilant, especially in the areas where heavy rains and hail might strike. The fallen trees in Al Hayer serve as a reminder of the sudden and potentially dangerous weather shifts that can occur, authorities said.
Local authorities will continue to monitor the weather and are prepared to respond to any emergencies or disruptions that may arise as a result of the unpredictable weather conditions.