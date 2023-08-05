Sharjah Municipality activates its rain emergency plan to deal with the weather fluctuations and the current rainy conditions.
The move comes as sandstorms followed by heavy rain lashed Sharjah on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Sharjah police warned residents to take caution while driving. Residents were also asked to stay away from canyons and flooded areas.
Moderate to heavy rain along with strong winds were reported on Emirates Road, Dubai’s Al Marmoom area, Deira, Al Qudra, and Al Barari. Showers were also reported in Sharjah and Al Ain’s Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb region.
Sharjah Police shared an alert asking residents to take caution while driving and follow the guidelines issued by competent authorities. Abu Dhabi Police shared a warned for motorists due to the rainy conditions as well.