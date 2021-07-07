UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 30 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 48.4 °C in Al Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.45 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.