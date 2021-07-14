UAE residents can expect partly cloudy and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. There is a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward may be rainy. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 31 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 48.5 °C in Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafrah region) at 15.30 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.