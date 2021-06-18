Planning of going outdoors this weekend? Be careful as the weather is hazardous due to suspended dust, strong winds and rough seas.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be dusty at times during daytime especially Westward and partly cloudy Eastward by afternoon. The weather bureau has issued an alert that it will be dusty especially in Dalma Island, Liwa, Al Dhafra area, Al Ruwais, Madinat Zayed, Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 46.5 °C in Hatta (Dubai) at 14.15 UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate and strong winds at times towards Northwesterly to Northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed reaching 50 Km/hr, causing blowing sand and suspended dust, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2000m at times over some exposed areas especially Westward.
The sea is predicted to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.