Dubai: If you are heading out, be prepared for a hot and humid Wednesday with sunny skies and maximum temperatures almost hitting 50°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny with some clouds over the eastern coast by the morning, such as in Fujairah.
Convective clouds over Al Ain are also expected to form and heavy rain is expected.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Thursday over western coastal areas such as in Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C.
Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf, especially on Thursday morning.