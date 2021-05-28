Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and dusty during the day time.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 39 - 43°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-41°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds would be slightly stronger during the day, blowing dust. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 25, reaching 35 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.
Humidity will be moderate at 70-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.