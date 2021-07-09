Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot, hazy and dusty during the day time.
Winds are expected to blow dust over exposed areas during the day. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10- 20, reaching 30 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 44 - 48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 46.3°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah) at 3.15pm.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-55 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.