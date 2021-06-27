Weather conditions in the UAE on Sunday are expected to be hot during daytime and partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, Al Ain and Fujairah will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather.
The NCM said: “The weather in general will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy especially over the Northern and Eastern areas extending to some internal areas, with some rainy convective clouds formation.”
Also, there will be an increase in temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 48.5°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah) at 2.30pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-48°C in the internal areas.
In coastal regions, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country.
The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 45km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Humidity will be high at 60-80 per cent in the internal areas, 45-65 in the mountainous areas, and 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.