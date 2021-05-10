Dubai: It will be a sunny, hot and dusty Monday across the UAE, according to the National Center of Meteorology. However, partly cloudy weather is expected in Fujairah and Al Ain.
The NCM, in its daily weather forecast, said: "The weather will be fair (clear) in general. Rather hot during daytime."
Warning that dusty weather at times will cause low visibility on roads, the NCM forecast further said: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime especially Eastward will cause blowing dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over the exposed areas."
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will go up to 34 and 39-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16-25°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday afternoon was 42.3°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 2:45pm and Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 1:45pm.
The country will be affected by Southwesterly - Northwesterly winds at the speed of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 to 40km/h at times, according to the NCM.
Humidity will increase at night. Relative humidity is expected to hit 80 to 85 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.