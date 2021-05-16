Dubai: It is a foggy morning in some parts of the UAE, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and drivers have been warned.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in Fujairah and Al Ain.
There is a chance of rain as the clouds become convective by the afternoon in these areas.
NCM also issued a yellow alert due to foggy conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot and expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 25 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 85 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out.
The humidity is expected to cause mist and fog formation on Monday morning.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.