Dubai: Sunny and warm day ahead. According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents will see mostly sunny skies across the country. However, Al Ain and Fujairah will see partly cloudy to cloudy weather.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
Brace for hotter temperatures, as "another increase in temperatures", is expected across the UAE today.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 41°C in Arjan and Um Azimul (Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra Region) at 2:00pm and 2:30pm.
Today, in the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country is expected to be between 36- 39°C.
Temperature lows in the country are expected to be between 19-28°C.
Light to moderate breeze will blow dust across the country at times. The country will be affected by southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/h at times.
Relative humidity across the country will be moderate, between 45-80 per cent.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.