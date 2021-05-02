Dubai: It’s going to be a hot and humid day for UAE residents with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Al Ain.
There is a chance of rain as the clouds become convective by the afternoon in these areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot and gradually increase. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with mostly sunny skies.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 84 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.