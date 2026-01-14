UAE braces for cooler temperatures and strong winds amid fluctuating weather

NCM warns of strengthening winds, reduced visibility and rough sea conditions
Dubai: Fluctuating weather conditions continue to affect the UAE over the coming days, with cooler temperatures, periods of mist and strengthening winds expected across several parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology said on Wednesday.
The NCM said the country is being influenced by the extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, along with a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Today’s conditions are forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with increasing humidity at night and into Thursday morning over some western areas, raising the chance of mist formation. Winds will remain light to moderate at times, while sea conditions are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
On Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall further, particularly in western areas, with a chance of light rainfall over some coastal and northern regions. Winds are forecast to strengthen, becoming fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, where they may stir up blowing dust and sand and reduce visibility in exposed areas. Sea conditions are expected to turn moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by night.
Friday and Saturday are likely to bring another noticeable drop in temperatures, with strong north-westerly winds and widespread dusty conditions. Rough to very rough seas are also forecast, before conditions gradually ease by Sunday, when humidity may return overnight in some inland areas, with a renewed chance of mist.
