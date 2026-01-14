UAE braces for cooler temperatures and strong winds amid fluctuating weather

The NCM said the country is being influenced by the extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, along with a weak upper-air low-pressure system. Today’s conditions are forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with increasing humidity at night and into Thursday morning over some western areas, raising the chance of mist formation. Winds will remain light to moderate at times, while sea conditions are expected to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.