Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities have held a coordination meeting to ensure preparedness for forecasted weather conditions expected to affect parts of the country this week.

The meeting was attended by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, police forces across all emirates, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The meeting comes as part of a series of coordination and follow-up meetings between all concerned authorities to reaffirm the country’s readiness to withstand the weather situation and limit its effects.

Latest developments

During the meeting, NCM presented the latest developments in the weather situation and its potential impact on the country. The centre forecasted that there will be an extension of an air depression accompanied by rain of different intensities in the eastern and southern regions at the end of this week.

Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure both presented the measures adopted to mitigate the effects of the weather situation in the areas that might be affected, as indicated by NCM in its report.

Precautionary measures

NCEMA has affirmed during the meeting the necessity of taking precautionary and preventive measures in the affected areas by all relevant authorities, with the aim of reducing the effects of the weather situation, and ensuring the continuity of the work of vital authorities.

NCEMA added that all local and national teams are highly prepared and fully equipped to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the situation. NCEMA is also raising public awareness through various media formats and activation of alerts.